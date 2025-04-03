Will Pryce in line for Hull FC derby debut as Hull KR suffer injury blow

WILL PRYCE could make his Hull FC debut in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR.

The 22-year-old signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Black and Whites at the beginning of this week to join immediately from Newcastle Knights.

And he goes straight into Hull’s 21-man squad for the derby, in place of stand-off Cade Cust who suffered a head injury in last week’s win at Castleford Tigers.

Zak Hardaker, Yusuf Aydin and Callum Kemp all return to contention following injury, replacing Liam Watts (cup-tied), Will Hutchinson and Lloyd Kemp.

Hull KR have made two changes, with James Batchelor missing the derby with a hamstring injury suffered in their victory at Huddersfield Giants and Arthur Mourgue cup-tied.

Lee Kershaw and Bill Leyland take their places in the 21-man squad.

📋 John Cartwright has named his 21-man squad ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-Final tie with Hull KR… Squad News 👉 https://t.co/LVyNhjsR9c ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | https://t.co/69MwiDLYU2 pic.twitter.com/g9CCfgAUIz — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) April 3, 2025