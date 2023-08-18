Castleford Tigers head coach Danny Ward “not a fan” of Super League promotion and relegation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny Ward has admitted he is “not a fan” of Super League promotion and relegation as he prepares to lead his new club into an emotionally-charged tomorrow night.

The Tigers will take on Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue tomorrow night with both teams locked on eight points at the bottom of the Super League table.

The result will go a long way in determining which club stays in Super League in 2024 and which club doesn’t.

And for former London Broncos boss Ward, he isn’t a fan of the concept.

“I’m not a fan of promotion and relegation I’ll be honest. Obviously, Ive been relegated twice so I’m bound to say that,” Ward said.

“Having been involved with London in2 019 and what it could have done for them as a team and a club if there had been no promotion that year, we could have built something around those young kids, you can keep your squad together and build for the future.”

Ward does, however, understand why it has its place in rugby league.

“I get it, it’s an entertainment business. Games like these sell tickets and when they go down to the last ones of the season and you are fighting for promotion and relegation, I understand that aspect of it.

“When you’re sat at the top, it’s great and you can watch other teams get relegated and fight for it, but when you’re in the middle of it it’s not great from a financial point of view with implications for clubs, players and contracts.

“Any lad who has been involved in relegation battles can tell you all about it. Personally, I’m not massive on it but I understand why it is there due to the drama and excitement.”

