Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess reportedly targeting Melbourne Storm powerhouse

NEW Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is reportedly targeting a Melbourne Storm powerhouse in his new role for 2024.

That powerhouse is none other than centre Justin Olam, who has been in and out of the Storm side in 2023 so far.

That’s according to veteran journalist Brent Read, who has claimed that Burgess is targeting the NRL to bring in fresh blood to Warrington for next season and beyond.

“Obviously Sam Burgess is trying to strengthen his side for next year and Justin Olam has been out of favour in Melbourne,” Read said on Triple M.

“He hasn’t been playing recently, he’s had a dip in form and Sam has had a go at him to try and get him over to Warrington but it looks like Justin Olam wants to stay here and fight for his position at the Storm.

“It looks like that won’t be happening, but he’s been very active has Sammy in trying to build that side up for next year so that when he arrives he has a very competitive outfit so I’d stay tuned on that front as I think Sam will be very busy over the next couple of months.”

