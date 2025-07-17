Castleford Tigers head coach search latest as Chris Chester leans on Adrian Vowles for support

THE new Castleford Tigers head coaching search has been narrowed down to “four or five candidates”, according to director of rugby Chris Chester.

Chester is also currently interim head coach following the sacking of Danny McGuire earlier in the month, but the former Wakefield Trinity has admitted that he is “looking forward” to stepping back from the role.

“We’ve narrowed the list down to four or five candidates. We’ve got to take our time with this,” Chester said.

“We are quite far down the line with talking to agents and coaches both here in the UK and overseas.

“I’m looking forward to it. The sooner I’m out of the hot seat the better for me and my family.

“There are some very good quality coaches that have put their names forward and there are some we have thanked for applying.

“We are not going to rush into anything. It has to be the right fit.

“We have got an interview process which I will be heavily involved with the board. We will come to a collective decision if a decision does happen.”

Chester has revealed that he has been in conversation with former Castleford hero Adrian Vowles about the club and what it means for the fans – emphasising that the next coaching appointment must be the right one.

He said: “I’ve spoken to Vowlesy a couple of times. It was nice to hear his voice.

“He referenced what the Cas fans are looking for in their team and that’s effort every week. They are trying hard but I think there is a lack of belief and confidence.

“There have been quite a lot of seasons in mediocrity but I’m very positive. We know where we are and we know where we want to be next year.

“If there were 17 Adrian Vowles’ we would be alright.”