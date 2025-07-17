Dolphins maintain play-off charge with high-scoring derby win over North Queensland Cowboys

DOLPHINS 43 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 24

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Suncorp Stadium, Thursday

DOLPHINS hit 40 points for the fifth time in seven matches to restore their top-eight push at the expense of their state rivals.

Kristian Woolf’s free-scoring men arguably didn’t even play that well in an error-ridden game, but when they had chances to attack they invariably took them, expertly crafting several long-range tries.

Halfback Jake Averillo and fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow bagged two tries each, Averillo’s second clinching the win late on after North Queensland got back to within ten points.

The tone was set inside the opening three minutes as Oryn Keeley crashed through a gap in the try-line defence off an Isaiya Katoa pass.

The Cowboys swiftly responded with a well-worked shift from one side of the field to the other and a fired assist from Scott Drinkwater for Murray Taulagi.

Jamayne Isaako and Drinkwater added the respective conversions and Isaako nudged Dolphins back in front after 18 minutes with a penalty-goal after Jeremiah Nanai was punished for an escort.

The turning point came when Zac Laybutt’s attempted offload coughed up possession as North Queensland attacked the home line. Averillo sprinted the full length for the first of five unanswered tries.

For the next, Tabuai-Fidow released Herbie Farnworth down the left with a sharp pass and then kept pace with the break to claim the return.

And on the stroke of half-time Tabuai-Fidow made it three successive Dolphins tries from their own half of the field as he supported a break by the exceptional Connelly Lemuelu, created by Averillo.

Isaako converted the latter two for a 24-6 half-time lead, and was also on target when Harrison Graham darted over from dummy-half five minutes into the second period.

He couldn’t improve his own try, however, from wide out after his centre Max Feagai was the latest to burst through a gap in the Cowboys’ non-existent defence.

The contest appeared well and truly over at 34-6, but three converted North Queensland tries in an eight-minute spell around the hour mark brought it back to life.

Braydon Burns set up a second try of the night for Taulagi, before a brilliant Kai O’Donnell offload and Jaxon Purdue burst led to a Drinkwater try.

Origin hero Tom Dearden was then well-placed to finish off a sequence that involved two scrappy kicks, and Drinkwater’s good kicking brought the Cowboys to within ten points.

That’s as far as their comeback got, however, with an Isaako penalty-goal – awarded for a Coen Hess crusher tackle – easing the scoreboard pressure a little and Averillo finally settling the issue off another Lemuelu break.

Isaako converted and, with a minute remaining, Katoa capped things off with a field-goal from in front of the posts.

While successive defeats have seriously dented North Queensland’s hopes, Dolphins have real reason to believe they can secure a first finals appearance at the third time of asking.

GAMESTAR: Connelly Lemuelu made 274 metres during an exceptional 80-minute effort in the Dolphins back row.

GAMEBREAKER: Victory wasn’t assured until Jake Averillo notched his second try on 76 minutes.

MATCHFACTS

DOLPHINS

1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2 Jamayne Isaako

3 Max Feagai

4 Herbie Farnworth

5 Tevita Naufahu

6 Jake Averillo

7 Isaiya Katoa

8 Francis Molo

9 Jeremy Marshall-King

10 Aublix Tasha

11 Connelly Lemuelu

12 Oryn Keeley

13 Kurt Donoghue

Subs (all used)

14 Harrison Graham

15 Ray Stone

16 Josh Kerr

17 Peta Hola

Tries: Keeley (3), Averillo (21, 76), Tabuai-Fidow (24, 37), Graham (45), Isaako (47)

Goals: Isaako 7/9

Field-goals: Katoa (79)

COWBOYS

1 Scott Drinkwater

2 Jaxson Paulo

3 Braydon Burns

4 Zac Laybutt

5 Murray Taulagi

6 Jaxon Purdue

7 Tom Dearden

8 Thomas Mikaele

9 Reece Robson

10 Griffin Neame

11 Reuben Cotter

12 Jeremiah Nanai

13 Harrison Edwards

Subs (all used)

14 Karl Lawton

15 Kaiden Lahrs

16 Kai O’Donnell

17 Coen Hess

Tries: Taulagi (8, 56), Drinkwater (62), Dearden (64)

Goals: Drinkwater 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 8-6, 12-6, 18-6, 24-6; 30-6, 34-6, 34-12, 34-18, 34-24, 36-24, 42-24, 43-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Connelly Lemuelu; Cowboys: Tom Dearden

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 24-6

Referee: Peter Gough

Attendance: 23,172