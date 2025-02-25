Castleford Tigers identify Hull FC forward for Super League 2026

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have identified Hull FC forward Jordan Lane for the 2026 Super League season, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The Tigers currently have Alex Mellor and Jeremiah Simbiken as their first-choice back-rowers, but there is a lack of depth there following the exits of Charbel Tasipale and Elie El-Zakhem.

And the forward pack has been an issue of contention already in the opening rounds of the 2025 Super League season, with a lack of size and punch hindering the Tigers’ go-forward.

Lane himself is out of contract at the end of the season, with the 27-year-old making over 150 appearances for Hull FC since debuting for the club back in 2018.

The back-rower also spent time on loan and on dual-registration with Doncaster, but his entire playing career so far has been with the Black and Whites.