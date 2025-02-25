Leeds Rhinos suffer cruel injury blow as co-captain Cameron Smith ruled out for over two months

LEEDS RHINOS co-captain Cameron Smith has been ruled out for 8-10 weeks after suffering a syndesmosis injury to his ankle in Saturday’s win at Salford.

Smith was injured when he was being tackled just before half-time at Salford.

He will see a consultant on Wednesday who will decide if the back-rower requires surgery. Regardless of whether he has surgery or not, he is likely to be out for a period of 8-10 weeks.

Brodie Croft is recovering as expected from the concussion he suffered in the same game and will miss this Sunday’s clash with Castleford Tigers at AMT Headingley. Matt Frawley is expected to be available for selection for Head Coach Brad Arthur after having stitches in a large wound in his hand during Saturday’s game.