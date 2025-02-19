Castleford Tigers loanee returns to St Helens after just one game as Paul Wellens explains “difficult situation”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS loanee Ben Davies has returned to parent club St Helens after playing just one game.

Davies was brought in on a two-week loan ahead of Castleford’s Round One clash away at Hull KR, debuting from the substitutes’ bench.

However, ahead of the Tigers’ home fixture against Saints on Saturday night, head coach Paul Wellens has recalled Davies, explaining the “difficult situation” behind the situation.

“He (Ben Davies) obviously went on a two-week loan but he won’t be playing for Castleford this week,” Wellens said.

“I personally had a conversation with Danny McGuire (Castleford’s head coach) this week and you can appreciate there is a difficult situation.

“Ben is a Saints player and wants to progress here so it’s a tough situation when you’re coming up against your parent club.

“I thought it was important to have that discussion and remove that pressure from Ben and remove him from that difficult situation.”

Could Davies return to The Jungle after this weekend’s fixture then?

“Potentially, but that would be largely down to the situation here and whether Ben is getting a chance here or if Castleford are in a position where they need to bring him back.

“We are very open to those discussions but we will only know beyond the game at the weekend.”