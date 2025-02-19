Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall finds new club

LIAM TINDALL has signed for the London Broncos.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC man was a free agent after leaving the Black and Whites at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Graduating from his hometown club, Tindall would play 21 times for the Rhinos whilst he also spent time on loan at both Doncaster and Bradford Bulls.

It was at the Bulls where he impressed most in 2024, with it appearing likely that Tindall would continue his career at Odsal into 2025.

However, a deal was never forthcoming with the 23-year-old seeking a new opportunity instead with the Broncos.

“I’m buzzing to be a part of this team for the season,” Tindall said.

“I’m ready to put some hard work in to help the squad and prove some people wrong.”