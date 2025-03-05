Castleford Tigers looking overseas for new recruits as Danny McGuire takes aim at loan system and reveals key area he is looking to fix up at Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has taken aim at the two-week loan system which has seen Lee Kershaw return to Hull KR.

McGuire brought in Kershaw over a fortnight ago from Rovers in a bid to bolster the Tigers’ backline following injuries to Louis Senior and Jason Qareqare.

However, Kershaw will not play on Friday against Salford Red Devils as McGuire admits that Castleford are looking overseas for new blood with issues in the domestic market.

“Clubs are protecting themselves and we are busy trying to make things happen but it’s just not quite happening at the minute,” McGUire said.

“We are looking overseas to try and do things there. There is a fair bit going on behind the scenes but there is nothing concrete.

“There are lots of discussions going on but this week we will be going with the same squad.”

So what is the key area within the squad that McGuire is looking to fix up?

“We are lacking consistency really and it was a big thing that we wanted to tackle in pre-season to change how we go about things.

“It was never going to happen overnight to try and create an environment and a team that can learn and get better.

“We are lacking consistency with our actions. We defended our line well against Leeds for 20 minutes and then we had a period of 30 or 40 minutes where we did a lot of things that we spoke about not doing.”

The Tigers will, however, be without winger Lee Kershaw with Hull KR recalling him from his loan at The Jungle.

“Hull KR have recalled Lee Kershaw, I’m not a fan of the two-week loan as I don’t think it’s great for team dynamic.

“We lost Louis Senior and Jason Qareqare and needed cover. Some of our younger players are not ready to be exposed so we had to dip into the loan market.

“But my preference is someone that is committed longer term. We may have to look shorter term but Lee has gone back to KR.

“I thought he did a decent job for us and filled in there as he needed some game time and needs to play.

“If something potentially happens further down the line where we need experience and a body in that area then we could look at that.”