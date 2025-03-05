Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley names squad for Castleford Tigers clash

PAUL ROWLEY has named a 17-man squad for Salford Red Devils’ away fixture at Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

Salford’s players had, according to All Out Rugby League, refused to train so far this week as they were awaiting payment of their salaries.

That had thrown this weekend’s clash against Castleford in jeopardy, with the £1.2 million sustainability cap reimposed on the Red Devils.

However, Rowley has still been able to name a strong team, with the likes of Ryan Brierley, Nene Macdonald and Esan Marsters all set to take to the field on Friday night.

That being said, just 17 players have been named, giving Castleford head coach Danny McGuire a good idea of how his opponents will line up.