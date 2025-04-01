Castleford Tigers make appeal decision on Innes Senior ban

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have decided not to appeal the two-match ban, fine and 15 penalty points handed to winger Innes Senior.

There had been some clamouring amongst Castleford fans for the club to appeal the controversial Grade D Head Contact charge after Senior was sinbinned during his side’s 24-14 loss to Hull FC last Thursday night.

Because of Cade Cust’s subsequent failed HIA and injury, the grade was more serious, with Senior set to sit out Castleford’s next two Super League fixtures.

The Tigers’ reserves are, however, in line to face Salford Red Devils’ reserves side this weekend. If the fixture goes ahead then that game would count towards Senior’s two-match ban, meaning the winger would only miss Castleford’s Super League fixture against Leigh Leopards next weekend.

The rest of the sanctions from Monday’s Disciplinary Match Review Panel were as followed:

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade D Head Contact – 2 matches and a Fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 15

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 5

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Raises knee in tackle – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1

Oliver Partington (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 4

Tristan Sailor (St Helens) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Dangerous contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 3

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 4