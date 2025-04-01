Ryan Brierley confirms Salford Red Devils players threatened with fines as own future laid bare

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Ryan Brierley admits the players were threatened with “repercussions and consequences” if they didn’t take part in their 54-0 loss to Wigan Warriors over the weekend.

Reports had circulated last week that the Salford players were threatened with £2,000 fines if they decided not to play, with captain Kallum Watkins and playmaker Chris Atkin among those sitting out.

For Brierley, the issue itself is “sensitive” given what the entire club has been through in recent months.

“We’ve all got contractual agreements, when we’re fit and healthy, to perform to the best of our ability,” Brierley told BBC Radio Manchester.

“At the time of that meeting, we weren’t paid. The club’s stance was that if we were paid, we must be able to field a team and put our best foot forward.

“If we didn’t do that there would be repercussions and consequences, I suppose like there would be in any team.

“It’s a really sensitive topic for us because of what we’ve been through over the last six months.

“It was a sensitive issue but ultimately there are people at the club who have got to protect the club, and players want to protect themselves and their families so it’s a really touchy and awkward scenario.”

Brierley went further, admitting it would be “foolish” to ignore all of the controversy surrounding the issue.

“It’s obviously been tough because when you see your friends and close team-mates struggling, it’s not nice.

“Seeing players’ mental wellbeing deteriorate in front of your eyes is certainly not nice. It’s been a long process with a lot of us just hoping that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“You’d be foolish to ignore all the talk and the issues around the club, so my agent will be doing his best to make sure my best interests are at heart and he looks after my priorities.

“Ultimately, while I’m contracted to Salford Red Devils and keep getting paid to be a professional rugby league player, I’ll always put my best foot forward and put my hand up to play for this club.

“Those conversations will be ongoing over the next couple of days or weeks going forward, but whilst I’m still contracted, I’ve got a job to do.”