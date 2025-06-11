Castleford Tigers man Josh Hodson makes loan move to Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have announced the signing of Castleford Tigers centre Josh Hodson on an initial two-week loan deal.

Hodson, 24, joined Castleford ahead of the 2024 season from Batley Bulldogs but has played only nine times for the club.

He made two appearances on loan at Widnes Vikings earlier this season and has now returned to the Championship to play under his former Batley and Castleford coach, Craig Lingard.

The centre could debut away at Barrow Raiders on Sunday as struggling Sheffield look for only a fourth league win of the season.