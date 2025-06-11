Emily Veivers sidelined as Wembley injury revealed

Wigan Warriors have confirmed that the injury suffered by Emily Veivers during Saturday’s 42-6 Challenge Cup Final win over St Helens will see her sidelined for over three months.

The Papua New Guinea international was forced to leave the field early after she got her arm caught between two players shortly before Katie Mottershead scored Saints’ only try of the game. X-rays have since shown that Veivers suffered a fractured arm and will undergo surgery to screw and plate the fracture together.

The forward, who left Wembley in a sling, is expected to be sidelined for up to 14 weeks, which takes her recovery period up to mid-September and therefore the end of the regular season. Although she could return in time for a push for the Grand Final and a second major trophy of the year.

“We’re really disappointed to lose Emily for a period now, she’s been one of our standout players and has added real value to the squad,” said Warriors head coach Denis Betts.

“She has been fantastic for us and has added a different dimension to us this year – not just on the field but off it as well. She has real character and a buzz about her and is a pleasure to be around.

“We wish her a smooth recovery and hope to see her back as soon as we can and hope that she can return with the form she has shown so far this season.”