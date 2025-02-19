Castleford Tigers outside back suffers serious ankle injury

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ outside back Will Tate has suffered an serious ankle injury that requires surgery.

That injury is expected to keep Tate out for around four months.

Dr Nick Raynor, Head of Medical Services, said: “Everyone at the club is absolutely gutted for Will. He’s a great bloke and a top professional.

“After coming back from a long-term injury last year, he had a really strong pre-season and was looking forward to making an impact. It’s just really bad luck. He is receiving full support from our physiotherapy staff, and I know he’ll tackle rehab with total commitment.”

We look forward to seeing Will back on the field as soon as he is fully fit and ready to return.