HULL KR winger Lee Kershaw has made an immediate two-week loan move to Castleford Tigers.

The former London Broncos man finished the 2024 Super League season with seven tries for the capital club having also been at Wakefield Trinity.

Kershaw has yet to play for Rovers in 2025, but will add competition for places in the Castleford outside backs with Danny McGuire’s side losing the likes of Louis Senior, Jason Qareqare and Will Tate to injury.