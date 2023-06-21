Castleford Tigers part immediate company with Super League playmaker

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that the club and Callum McLelland have come to an agreement on an early termination of his contract.

McLelland began his rugby league journey at the Tigers, but was picked up by Scotland rugby union prior to making a senior appearance for the Tigers before coming back to rugby league with Leeds Rhinos in 2019.

The halfback returned to his hometown club ahead of the 2022 campaign eager to make an impact despite a patella tendon injury suffered during his time at the Rhinos.

After a recent setback on his road to recovery, McLelland will now start a new venture outside of the sport for the time being and he wanted to thank everyone involved with the Tigers for their backing during a difficult period.

“I’m gutted I haven’t been able to play a game in the two years I’ve had here. I have been doing everything I can to get fit and to get back playing but unfortunately, my injuries haven’t allowed me to. The club have been great with me since I arrived, and I can’t thank the performance and medical staff enough, especially Matty (Crowther). I’m hoping the lads can finish this season strong and I wish them all the best.”

Castleford Head Coach Andy Last has seen McLelland’s efforts to get back on the field first-hand over the past couple of years and provided his wishes for the future: “We are really disappointed that we couldn’t get Callum in a position to perform for Castleford. Despite the best efforts of the performance team and medical team and Callum’s hard work unfortunately we have come to an amicable agreement that it would be in both parties’ best interests to go our separate ways.

“We wish Callum the best of luck in his future career plans.”