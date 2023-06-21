Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Ben Thaler get televised gigs

ANOTHER week of Super League is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

The action begins tomorrow night when Hull FC host St Helens in the Thursday night live Sky game before Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants do the same on Friday.

Hull KR also take on Wakefield Trinity Friday night, with Castleford Tigers hosting Warrington Wolves at The Jungle.

Leigh Leopards will then travel to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening before Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors round things off on Sunday afternoon.

But, who will be refereeing the Super League games this weekend?

Hull FC v St Helens

22nd June, KO: 20:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: B. Thaler

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Woolass

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity

23rd June, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: B. Brocklehurst

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

23rd June, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

23rd June, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

In Goal: P. Marklove

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

24th June, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: L. Moore

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

In Goal 2: N. Silvestre

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

25th June, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: P. Taberner