Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Ben Thaler get televised gigs

ANOTHER week of Super League is upon us and what a week it promises to be!
The action begins tomorrow night when Hull FC host St Helens in the Thursday night live Sky game before Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants do the same on Friday.
Hull KR also take on Wakefield Trinity Friday night, with Castleford Tigers hosting Warrington Wolves at The Jungle.
Leigh Leopards will then travel to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening before Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors round things off on Sunday afternoon.
But, who will be refereeing the Super League games this weekend?
Hull FC v St Helens
22nd June, KO: 20:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: B. Thaler
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Woolass
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity
23rd June, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: B. Brocklehurst
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
23rd June, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
23rd June, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
In Goal: P. Marklove
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards
24th June, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: L. Moore
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
In Goal 2: N. Silvestre
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors
25th June, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: P. Taberner