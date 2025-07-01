Castleford Tigers playmaker makes loan move until end of season

JENSON WINDLEY will remain a Sheffield Eagles player for the remainder of the 2025 Championship season.

The 18-year-old Castleford Tigers loanee joined the Eagles originally at the end of May on an initial-month deal, but this has been extended having made a total of four appearances so far for the club.

The halfback was recently named as Player of the Match in Sheffield’s most recent Championship home clash against Doncaster two weeks ago.

Windley already has Super League experience under his belt, having made five appearances for Castleford under Craig Lingard at the back end of last season.