Wakefield Trinity legend Jason Demetriou linked with surprise coaching job

WAKEFIELD TRINITY legend Jason Demetriou has been linked with becoming the first coach of the NRL’s new Papua New Guinea franchise.

The franchise, which is expected to launch ahead of the 2028 NRL season, have earmarked the former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss as their number one choice after Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett was also linked with the new side.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has also reported that Demetriou is prepared to move to the PNG capital – Port Moresby – full-time to take on the role.

Demetriou has been working on the NRL’s match review committee, as a commentator on Triple M, and in a coaching role at Westfields Sports High School.

When contacted by The Daily Telegraph, Demetriou, who was axed by the Rabbitohs last season, said: “I’m ready to step back into the NRL.

“The PNG role is an exciting opportunity and one I would be very interested in.

“Having seen first-hand the work the ARLC have been doing in PNG there’s no doubt the bid will have an enormous impact on the country.”