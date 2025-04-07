Castleford Tigers re-sign Super League winger ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have brought in Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw on a two-week loan deal ahead of the club’s clash against Leigh Leopards on Saturday night.

The Tigers brought in Kershaw at the beginning of the 2025 Super League season, but he was recalled by Rovers following a spate of injuries.

However, with Castleford winger Innes Senior banned for this weekend’s clash at The Jungle, head coach Danny McGuire has acted fast to bring back Kershaw.

The former Wakefield Trinity winger has yet to play a competitive game for Rovers, with two appearances already locked in for the Tigers.