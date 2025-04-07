1895 Cup semi-final draw details revealed

THE draw for the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup will take place this Sunday (April 13) on BBC Radio Manchester.

Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, Oldham and York Knights all progressed to the final four with weekend victories.

Bradford beat Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone eased past London Broncos, Oldham overcame Barrow Raiders and York Knights thrashed Widnes Vikings.

Oldham’s Boundary Park will host the draw at 2.20pm, in the build-up to their Championship fixture against Featherstone.

The semi-final ties will be played on the weekend of May 17-18, ahead of the Wembley final on June 7.