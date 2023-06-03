Castleford Tigers record incredible Super League victory over Leeds Rhinos

CASTLEFORD TIGERS recorded an incredible 26-24 Super League win over Leeds Rhinos to round off the first day of Magic Weekend.

Leeds hit first when Derrell Olpherts strode in for an easy finish in the opening exchanges. Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Tigers weren’t behind long, though, as a great pass by Gareth Widdop gave Jordan Turner the space and time to offload to Jacob Miller who ran under the posts. Widdop converted to make it 6-6.

It was two tries in as many minutes for Castleford as Widdop supplied the final pass. His conversion, however, went wayward as the Tigers led 10-6.

Castleford had all the pressure and should have increased their lead with a number of close opportunities, but it was Leeds that retook the lead just before the break when James Bentley got a lucky bounce from a James McDonnell kick. Martin converted to make it 12-10 at half-time.

Two penalties at the start of the second-half handed Leeds a brilliant chance and they duly punished the Tigers, a brilliant Blake Austin pass fired to Martin saw the makeshift centre crash over. Martin converted to make it 18-10.

Castleford hit back through Alex Mellor, but Mikolaj Oledzki’s effort on 63 minutes for what seemed to be the nail in the Castleford coffin as Martin made it 24-14 with the boot.

But, when Mellor grabbed his second shortly after – being forced off with a head injury in the act of scoring – Castleford were back to within four at 24-20 with Widdop’s conversion.

The Tigers made it two tries in two minutes to set up a grandstand finale with Jason Qareqare finishing in the corner with Widdop converting to make it 26-24 to Castleford.

Leeds Rhinos

5 Ash Handley

4 Nene MacDonald

24 Luis Roberts

12 Rhyse Martin

16 Derrell Olpherts

6 Blake Austin

1 Richie Myler

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

25 James Donaldson

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

11 James Bentley

17 Justin Sangare

22 Sam Walters

26 Corey Johnson

Tries: Olpherts, Bentley, Martin, Oledzki

Goals: Martin 4/4

Castleford Tigers

6 Gareth Widdop

31 Jason Qareqare

12 Alex Mellor

3 Jordan Turner

26 Elliot Wallis

17 Jack Broadbent

7 Jacob Miller

23 Suaia Matagi

9 Paul McShane

32 Liam Watts

11 Kenny Edwards

8 George Lawler

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

10 George Griffin

20 Muizz Mustapha

25 Brad Martin

28 Sam Hall

Tries: Miller, Wallis, Mellor 2, Qareqare

Goals: Widdop 3/5

Half-time: 12-10

Referee: Ben Thaler