Castleford Tigers record stunning victory over woeful St Helens

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 30 ST HELENS 10

CALLUM WALKER, The OneBore Stadium, Saturday

CASTLEFORD, led by Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Tyler Dupree, stunned wannabe league leaders St Helens with their best performance for some years.

PLT ran Saints ragged, Dupree was a man possessed in the front-row and Jason Qareqare notched a brilliant hat-trick, as the Tigers secured a home win over Saints for the first time since 2022.

Saints, meanwhile, were atrocious at times and ill-disciplined, conceding 12 penalties as star men Jack Welsby and Jackson Hastings also saw yellow.

There wasn’t much change for the Tigers, but George Hirst was banned, whilst Semi Valemei came in for Darnell McIntosh for only his third start in 2026.

For Saints, Paul Rowley brought in Mark Percival in place of Harry Robertson whilst Curtis Sironen started with Shane Wright dropping to the bench.

It was quite the remarkable start from the hosts, with Qareqare scything his way down to the touchline and delivering an exquisite finish in the fifth minute.

Tom Weaver couldn’t convert but Ryan Carr’s men looked in the mood, Valemei smashing the ball from Deon Cross’ grasp with a lovely one-on-one tackle.

A lovely move from Daejarn Asi, Krystian Mapapalangi and Qareqare went by the wayside after the latter’s pass couldn’t be taken in by Mapapalangi.

Mapapalangi, however, was adamant he was held back and a successful Captain’s Challenge should have laid the platform for the hosts’ next points.

Saints held out, though, and Mapapalangi’s HIA stunted Castleford’s momentum as a period of parity ensued.

It was all the Tigers and they should have crossed next when Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e’s lovely lofted pass handed Valemei a brilliant opportunity, only for Lewis Murphy to somehow rip the ball.

The visitors’ discipline was woeful in the first-half, and becoming increasingly frustrated from their lack of chances, Welsby smashed Asi round the head.

Somehow Welsby was only shown yellow as Weaver converted from in front to make it 6-0.

From the resulting kick-off, Laulu-Togaga’e made a delicious break and, in the same set, Qareqare once more delivered an acrobatic finish off a Mapapalangi pass. Weaver missed the kick, but Castleford deservedly led 10-0 at half-time.

It had been a disastrous half for Saints, but things didn’t exactly pick up after the break either, Brock Greacen running a magnificent line to take Weaver’s pass, bursting through paper-thin defence and then rounding Tristan Sailor for a score that had Tigers fans on their feet. This time Weaver converted for a 16-0 lead.

In a rare foray on the Castleford line, Saints finally had their first points on 51 minutes, Murphy getting on the end of Sailor’s pass after Jackson Hastings’ kick was palmed back. Hastings, however, missed the extras as Castleford led 16-4.

Owen Dagnall, however, knocked on Weaver’s tricky restart and from the scrum, Laulu-Togaga’e fed Qareqare for his hat-trick.

Saints were simply self-imploding and they put their own restart out on the full, before Alex Mellor was caught high next to the posts as Weaver put the Tigers 22-4 up on the hour.

The visitors lost their Captain’s Challenge when Murphy broke down the left before Weaver made it 24-4 with Saints again found offside.

And, there was still enough time for Ashton Golding to burrow over from dummy-half as Hastings spent the last two minutes in the sinbin for a dangerous throw.

Dagnall crossed on the hooter, but the afternoon belonged to Castleford.

GAMEBREAKER: Tom Weaver’s penalty on 68 minutes made sure of victory at 24-4.

GAMESTAR: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e was here, there and everywhere for Castleford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jason Qareqare’s sublime two finishes in the first-half couldn’t be separated.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Castleford)

2 pts – Tyler Dupree (Castleford)

1 pt – Jason Qareqare (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

35 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

2 Semi Valemei

3 Zac Cini

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

13 Joe Stimson

31 Ashton Golding

36 Tyler Dupree

11 Jordan Lane

12 Alex Mellor

10 George Lawler

Subs (all used)

8 Renouf Atoni

14 Brock Greacen

25 Sam Hall

27 Cain Robb

18th man (not used)

21 Louis Senior

Also in 21-man squad

4 Darnell McIntosh

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

15 Jack Ashworth

Tries: Qareqare (5, 38, 55), Greacen (45), Golding (75)

Goals: Weaver 5/8

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

24 Owen Dagnall

5 Deon Cross

4 Mark Percival

20 Lewis Murphy

1 Jack Welsby

31 Jackson Hastings

13 David Klemmer

9 Daryl Clark

15 George Delaney

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

7 Jonny Lomax

8 Alex Walmsley

14 Shane Wright

24 Noah Stephens

18th man (not used)

28 Jake Davies

Also in 21-man squad

2 Kyle Feldt

3 Harry Robertson

30 Tom Humphreys

Tries: Murphy (51), Dagnall (80)

Goals: Hastings 1/1, Sailor 1/1

Sinbin: Welsby (36) – high tackle, Hastings (78) – dangerous throw

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 6-0, 10-0; 16-0, 16-4, 20-4, 22-4, 24-4, 30-4, 30-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e; Saints: Lewis Murphy

Penalty count: 12-4

Half time: 10-0

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 7,721