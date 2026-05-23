Leeds Rhinos ‘in a pretty good place’

BRAD ARTHUR declared himself satisfied after seeing his Leeds Rhinos return, at least temporarily, to the top of Super League.

Leeds bounced back from defeat at Wigan Warriors to beat Huddersfield Giants 52-0.

“I was happy with the desperation and urgency defensively,” said coach Arthur.

“We had an onus on dominating possession, and we didn’t quite do that. Our start was nice and controlled and we were patient and happy to build.

“We dominated through our physicality. We didn’t talk about the nil but maintaining concentration.”

Arthur gave mentions to Fergus McCormack, making his Super League debut at fullback, plus Mikolaj Oledzki – who scored two tries – and Brodie Croft in the week his upcoming departure was announced.

“Fergie did a good job, he got into the swing of it and the only way they get experience is to put them out there,” he said.

“We believe in our young blokes – if they get a couple of things wrong you have to give credit to the experienced guys for looking after them.

“It’s a credit to Mik that he got the rewards, we worked on the middles this week. We didn’t take our opportunities last week, but we moved on.

“We’ve got a lot of flexibility and the guys are sharing the workload.

“Brodie just competes hard, he knows his role and he’s a winner.

“Overall, we’re in a pretty good place.”