Castleford Tigers release England centre Sam Wood

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released centre Sam Wood amid reports of a move to York Knights.

Wood signed a three-year deal when he joined from Hull KR ahead of the 2024 season, but has been let go to “to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere”.

Often a peripheral figure at Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR earlier in his career, Wood enjoyed an exceptional start with the Tigers which culminated in an England debut in their mid-season game against France.

But he suffered a shoulder injury in that international which ruled him out for the second half of the 2024 season.

Ahead of this season has was named captain by incoming coach Danny McGuire, but Wood has struggled to reach the same form.

The 28-year-old has now been deemed surplus to requirements and allowed to move on ahead of Australian Ryan Carr’s arrival as permanent successor to McGuire, who left the Tigers in July.

Castleford are plotting a big winter rebuild with Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei all recruited from overseas and Jordan Lane arriving from Hull FC.

York, meanwhile, are among the clubs with ambitions to be in an expanded Super League next season.

They have already signed up Paul Vaughan and Josh Griffin from Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity respectively, plus Australian Jordan Lipp from Norths Devils.