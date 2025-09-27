Field-goal drama as Sydney Roosters made to work for NRLW Grand Final spot

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 17 CRONULLA SHARKS 16

TOM SMITH, Polytec Stadium, Gosford, Saturday

JOCELYN KELLEHER filled Tarryn Aiken’s boots by nailing a late field-goal to book the Roosters’ passage to the NRLW Grand Final over the Sharks.

The undefeated Chooks were cruising in this rematch of the 2024 decider until fullback Brydie Parker was sin-binned for a professional foul in the 57th minute, helping Cronulla erase their 10-point deficit.

But with regular half and Australia international Aiken sidelined by a torn ACL suffered in the Roosters’ final-round victory over the same opponent, replacement number seven Kelleher stepped up to claim the decisive drop-goal.

The fifth-placed Sharks overcame the Cowboys in North Queensland in last week’s elimination final to keep their hopes of a maiden NRLW title alive, and were boosted by the return of Quincy Dodd (ankle) and Annessa Biddle (elbow) here in Gosford.

Jayme Fressard in the left corner and Brooke Anderson under the sticks traded early tries, before the outstanding Olivia Kernick crashed over just before the break for the Sydney side.

Macie Carlile also steamed through from close range to give the Roosters a healthy advantage, until Belinda Sharpe binned Parker for a professional foul off a Jada Taylor line break.

Sharks halves Emma Verran and Chantay Kiria-Ratu slashed through to level the scores and threaten an upset.

But Kelleher’s boot kept the Roosters’ plans for a second straight title intact.

ROOSTERS: 1 Brydie Parker, 2 Mia Wood, 3 Jessica Sergis, 4 Isabelle Kelly, 5 Jayme Fressard, 6 Corban Baxter, 7 Jocelyn Kelleher, 8 Otesa Pule, 9 Keeley Davis, 10 Rima Butler, 11 Taina Naividi, 12 Jasmin Strange, 13 Olivia Kernick. Subs (all used): 14 Shawden Burton, 15 Macie Carlile, 16 Amber Hall, 17 Eliza Lopamaua

Tries: Fressard (11), Kernick (34), Carlile (40); Goals: Kelleher 2/3; Field-goals: Kelleher (67); Sin bin: Parker (57) – professional foul

SHARKS: 1 Jada Taylor, 2 Cassie Staples, 3 Tiana Penitani Gray, 22 Annessa Biddle, 5 Georgia Ravics, 6 Emma Verran, 7 Chantay Kiria-Ratu, 8 Ellie Johnston, 23 Quincy Dodd, 10 Manilita Takapautolo, 11 Talei Holmes, 12 Jaydika Tafua, 13 Brooke Anderson. Subs (all used): 9 Georgia Hannaway, 15 Stephanie Faulkner, 16 Rhiannon Byers, 17 Anne-Marie Kiria-Ratu

Tries: Anderson (16), Verran (58), Kiria-Ratu (62); Goals: Kiria-Ratu 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 10-6; 16-6, 16-10, 16-16, 17-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Roosters: Olivia Kernick; Sharks: Brooke Anderson

Penalty count: 7-5; Half-time: 10-6; Referee: Belinda Sharpe