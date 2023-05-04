Castleford Tigers release stunning Magic Weekend kit to honour former favourite Tawera Nikau

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released their Magic Weekend kit for what could well be the final year of the concept – and it’s an absolute beauty.

Etched in history with a mostly black shirt which features a yellow and white chevron on the front with added detailing, pays tribute to kits that fan favourite Tawera Nikau donned during his time with the club back in the 1990s.

Nikau’s Maori and New Zealand heritage is also celebrated with ‘Taiaha’ Maori spears across the sleeves and on the shorts as well as a chequered Vee which matches the design of the Kiwis kit he wore whilst proudly running out for his country.

Nikau represented the Tigers from 1991 to 1996, playing an integral role in the famous 1994 Regal Trophy Final victory over Wigan Warriors and is widely regarded as one of the club’s best-ever overseas players.

The man himself couldn’t be prouder of the design and honour: “It’s a huge privilege! I am humbled and honoured. I was totally shocked because it’s been nearly 30 years now since my time at the club. To be held in such high esteem by the Castleford fans in general is just a real privilege and I am so proud of it. It’s something that me and my family will honour for the rest of our lives.”

“Having the Maori spears and having something that represented the heritage and where I come from means a lot to me. For me, it was amazing to be able to sit down with the designers and come up with a jersey that epitomises what I stand for and that connection with Castleford.”

Wow. Just wow!