Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull KR halfback Jamie Ellis joins new club on loan deal

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Hull KR halfback Jamie Ellis has joined a new club on a loan deal from parent side York Knights.

Ellis will link up with Championship rivals Swinton Lions, with the 33-year-old expected to play a key part in the club’s attempts to stay in the second tier.

The halfback initially broke into the professional game with hometown club St Helens. He moved to Leigh Centurions in 2011, and then on to Hull FC in 2012, before spending three seasons with Castleford Tigers for whom he played in the 2014 Challenge Cup Final.

Next came three more seasons in Super League from 2015 to 2017 with Huddersfield Giants, before returning to Castleford in 2018.

Ellis then experienced loan time with Hull KR and Leigh again, before signing for York in 2022.