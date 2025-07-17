Castleford Tigers reveal business plan as club aims for play-off spot in 2026

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have revealed their five-year business plan, with the Super League club aiming for a play-off spot in 2026.

The fortunes of the West Yorkshire club have been dire to say the least in 2025, with the Tigers winning just four of their 18 top flight fixtures so far.

Danny McGuire paid the price for that dour form with his job as director of rugby Chris Chester stepped into the fold on an interim basis.

However, the club – and Chester in particular – has been teasing big news from The Jungle following the new board outlined by owner Martin Jepson.

Now Jepson and the board have outlined their aims – with the first phase of the plan “to build financial resilience”.

That will, in turn, help the club “significantly improve” the facilities at The Jungle.

The following areas will also be targeted and developed:

First Team performance (top six finish for the 2026 season).

Academy and Scholarship programme investment and development.

Women’s team investment and development.

PDRL and LDRL team investment and development.

Engagement with both schools, colleges, local amateur rugby league clubs and community engagement.

Ground, stadium and facilities improvements.

Increase revenue and operating cost reduction.

Improving match day experience for supporters.

Investment back into the communities.

Communications & marketing.

Increased future financial investment.

Player welfare – Life after rugby.

Our DNA – Standards, behaviours, and accountability.

As a result, the club has also asked the fans “to get behind the club” in the difficult times, as the Tigers sit third bottom on the Super League ladder.