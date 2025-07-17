Halifax Panthers chief says new Shay pitch will be ‘envy of others’

HALIFAX PANTHERS chief executive Damian Clayton says the new pitch at The Shay will provide “a fantastic playing surface that will be the envy of others across the league”.

Clayton and Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy, who is trying to buy the Calderdale venue for his club to use alongside the Panthers and FC Halifax Town once they get planning permission for a new stadium of their own, made a joint visit to monitor progress on laying the new £800,000 hybrid surface.

Davy has provided interest-free loans to the two existing tenant clubs to cover their share of the cost, some of which is being funded by the Football Foundation.

The Panthers, who have St Helens outside back Dayon Sambou, 20, available on dual-registration for the rest of this season, are playing at Bartercard Odsal in Bradford during the work, and won 30-16 against Toulouse there on Saturday.

They are also set to relocate for home games against York, Sheffield and Hunslet before returning to The Shay to face Widnes on Sunday, September 7.

Clayton previously explained that while Bradford are big rivals of the Panthers, it’s the closest Championship ground to The Shay (seven miles) and could meet existing commercial and sponsorship obligations.

And writing in the club programme, he added: “I know playing our home games at Odsal has attracted a lot of attention and questions.

“I hope our recent announcement offered context and clarity on this decision and reassured supporters of our commitment to the long-term future of Halifax Panthers.”

The Panthers’ Cook Islands forward Adam Tangata made his 250th top-level career appearance, and 225th for the club, in the 20-14 loss at London Broncos earlier this month while outside back Charlie Graham reached the 100 career games milestone.

Tangata, 34, who has featured five times at international level, is in his third spell with the Panthers, having also been with Widnes (three matches) and Wakefield (17).

Graham, 25, played 75 times for Keighley before his switch in 2024.