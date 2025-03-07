Castleford Tigers secure first win of season as Judah Rimbu excels against Salford Red Devils

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 22 SALFORD RED DEVILS 14

CALLUM WALKER, Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Friday

CASTLEFORD TIGERS secured their first win of the 2025 campaign with a Judah Rimbu-inspired performance.

The PNG hooker was instrumental throughout, carving out numerous opportunities down the middle and registering the winning try with five minutes to go.

Despite not training throughout the week as players waited to be paid, Salford put in a commendable performance to push the hosts all the way.

Both sides went into this one winless and having played Leeds, St Helens and Hull KR in the opening three rounds.

Dan Okoro debuted for Castleford with Joe Westerman dropping out, whilst Josh Simm replaced Hull KR loanee Lee Kershaw.

Salford were still without the likes of Jayden Nikorima, Tim Lafai and Brad Singleton.

Despite all their adversity, the Red Devils couldn’t have started much better, Marc Sneyd’s 40/20 laying the platform for an early foray on the Castleford line.

The Tigers survived that onslaught as the game steadied into a period of parity, with Zac Cini coming closest to breaking the deadlock after knocking on a Daejarn Asi cross-field kick.

Asi was smashed late moments later and Kallum Watkins received a ten-minute breather for his efforts, with Liam Horne being taken high the next tackle.

Finally, the Salford dam burst under tremendous pressure, with Okoro supplying a wonderful offload for Liam Horne to gallop over. Tex Hoy converted to hand Castleford a 6-0 lead.

Despite having the ascendancy, the Tigers buckled under the first piece of Salford play as Watkins atoned for his earlier indiscretion, offloading through two men to the supporting Ryan Brierley, who rounded fullback Fletcher Rooney for a scintillating four-pointer.

Sneyd’s conversion levelled proceedings with the halfback delivering a monster 20/40 in the next set to hand the visitors a glorious chance just before the break. Yet good Tigers defence ensured a 6-6 half-time score.

Whatever Castleford boss Danny McGuire said at half-time certainly worked as, in just the first set, a magnificent off-the-cuff move involving Cini, Hoy and Horne finished with Rimbu crossing.

However, video referee Ben Thaler harshly adjudged Muizz Mustapha to have knocked on in the build-up, and Rimbu’s first Tigers try would have to wait for later.

Mustapha didn’t have so long to wait to atone, with Rimbu causing havoc before sending the rampaging front-rower over from 20 metres.

Hoy’s conversion made it 12-6 and he was on target again soon after, slotting home a penalty with Matty Foster caught in the ruck.

Once more, though, it was a rare Salford attack that yielded their second try of the night, Watkins getting on the end of a brilliant Kai Morgan break through the heart of the Castleford defence. Sneyd reduced the deficit to two at 14-12.

Sam Wood almost got on the end of an Asi grubber with the hour in sight and Simm did the same when he should have grounded Rimbu’s kick.

The visitors made Castleford pay after two successful captain’s challenges, Sneyd this time on target with a penalty on 72 minutes.

But, after numerous missed chances, the Tigers finally landed the killer blow with five minutes remaining, Rimbu grabbing a deserved score from dummy-half.

Hoy made it 20-14 with the boot and should have added a penalty when Salford were offside from the kick-off.

That effort went wide and Salford challenged – for a third time – referee Chris Kendall’s decision to penalise Nene Macdonald for touching the ball before it went ten metres.

This time, the Red Devils were unsuccessful and Hoy stroked over the winning penalty for a priceless victory.

GAMESTAR: Judah Rimbu announced himself on the Super League stage.

GAMEBREAKER: Rimbu’s try five minutes from time secured Castleford’s first win.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Muizz Mustapha sprinting home from 20 metres wasn’t your usual prop’s try!

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Judah Rimbu (Castleford)

2 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

1 pt Sylvester Namo (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

23 Fletcher Rooney

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

1 Tex Hoy

6 Daejarn Asi

35 Dan Okoro (D)

16 Cain Robb

15 George Griffin

10 George Lawler

12 Alex Mellor

26 George Hill

Subs (all used)

9 Liam Horne

14 Judah Rimbu

20 Sylvester Namo

21 Muizz Mustapha

18th man (not used)

18 Luke Hooley

Also in 21-man squad

7 Rowan Milnes

13 Joe Westerman

27 Jenson Windley

Tries: Horne (22), Mustapha (43), Rimbu (75)

Goals: Hoy 5/6

RED DEVILS

1 Ryan Brierley

5 Deon Cross

17 Esan Marsters

3 Nene Macdonald

23 Chris Hankinson

14 Chris Atkin

7 Marc Sneyd

19 Justin Sangaré

27 Kai Morgan

18 Jack Ormondroyd

30 Tiaki Chan

12 Kallum Watkins

10 Chris Hill

Subs (all used)

15 Shane Wright

20 Joe Bullock

22 Matty Foster

24 Harvey Wilson

Tries: Brierley (35), Watkins (52)

Goals: Sneyd 3/4

Sin bin: Watkins (20) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6; 12-6, 14-6, 14-12, 14-14, 20-14, 22-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Judah Rimbu; Red Devils: Marc Sneyd

Penalty count: 9-2

Half-time: 6-6

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 6,295