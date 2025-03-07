Paul Rowley names first Salford Red Devils side since player payment

PAUL ROWLEY has named his first Salford Red Devils since his players were paid.
The Red Devils travel to Castleford Tigers tonight at The Jungle, but the majority of the news this week has centred around which players would play for Salford following the reimposition of a £1.2 million cap and the refusal of some to put their boots on without payment.
All Out Rugby League revealed last night that the Salford players had been paid, though some of the club’s staff still remained without their wages.
And now head coach Rowley has named his first 17 following the debacle this week.
1 Ryan Brierley
5 Deon Cross
17 Esan Marsters
3 Nene Macdonald
23 Chris Hankinson
14 Chris Atkin
7 Marc Sneyd
19 Justin Sangare
27 Kai Morgan
18 Jack Ormondroyd
30 Tiaki Chan
12 Kallum Watkins (C)
10 Chris Hill
Substitutes
15 Shane Wright
20 Joe Bullock
22 Matty Foster
24 Harvey Wilson