Paul Rowley names first Salford Red Devils side since player payment

PAUL ROWLEY has named his first Salford Red Devils since his players were paid.

The Red Devils travel to Castleford Tigers tonight at The Jungle, but the majority of the news this week has centred around which players would play for Salford following the reimposition of a £1.2 million cap and the refusal of some to put their boots on without payment.

All Out Rugby League revealed last night that the Salford players had been paid, though some of the club’s staff still remained without their wages.

And now head coach Rowley has named his first 17 following the debacle this week.

1 Ryan Brierley

5 Deon Cross

17 Esan Marsters

3 Nene Macdonald

23 Chris Hankinson

14 Chris Atkin

7 Marc Sneyd

19 Justin Sangare

27 Kai Morgan

18 Jack Ormondroyd

30 Tiaki Chan

12 Kallum Watkins (C)

10 Chris Hill

Substitutes

15 Shane Wright

20 Joe Bullock

22 Matty Foster

24 Harvey Wilson