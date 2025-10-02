Castleford Tigers secure seventh new Super League signing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Hood, 33, brings a wealth of experience, having featured at the Rugby League World Cup for Scotland, as well as playing for various clubs across Super League and the Championship, including Widnes, Leeds, Salford, Leigh and Wakefield.

The hooker joins Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Renouf Atoni, Brock Greacen, Jordan Lane and Jack Ashworth in making the move to the Tigers.

The Scotland international said: “My agent rang me and said Chris had been in contact about an opportunity to join Castleford.

“After speaking to Chris myself, and him telling me about all the positive things going on at the club, I thought it would be a great move for me.

“I’m very excited to be playing in front of the Castleford fans. I know how passionate they are and how much they get behind the team.

“I know it’s not been a great season this year, but I’m hoping we as a group can change that next year, and I’ll be doing everything I can to play my part in that.”

Director of Rugby Chris Chester also shared his views on the signing, saying: “I know Liam Hood really well, having signed him at Wakefield.

“He’s an experienced, calm head who knows how to control a game through the middle.

“He brings with him a winning mentality and plenty of experience playing at the top level.

“Liam is very excited about the changes being made at the club, and he is looking forward to making a big impact both on and off the field.”

Hood scored 25 tries in 98 appearances for Trinity after joining ahead of the 2022 Super League season.