‘No added pressure’ insists Dean Hadley as Hull KR go for treble

DEAN HADLEY has called Hull KR securing the League Leaders’ Shield “an honour” but knows that his club’s work is not yet done for 2025.

Rovers have won both pieces of silverware on offer – the Shield and the Challenge Cup – so far this season, but the key prize is still in sight at Old Trafford in early October, despite growing doubts among some pundits about their ability to complete the treble.

But Hadley is not taking any notice of that noise.

“To get over the line was a really big moment for the club. From a personal point of view, it’s another honour so I’m really proud of the group,” he said.

“There might be some external noise so I guess it can motivate you. We know what we’re going for, so it’s no more added pressure.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has been a key mentor for Hadley, who paid tribute to the Australian.

“Willie is great, he is full on. He strives for us as a group and individually to get better.

“That’s what it should be. We train really hard and obviously it’s no secret that training has gone to another level since he’s come in and that shows on the field.

“He’s been really good for the group and for me personally.”