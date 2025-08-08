Castleford Tigers send four players on loan to League One clubs

FOUR Castleford Tigers players have joined League One clubs on loan for the remainder of the season.

Akim Matvejev has joined Rochdale Hornets and Andy Djeukessi has returned to Workington Town, while Newcastle Thunder have signed Woody Walker and Alfie Horwell.

Estonia-born prop Matvejev has two Super League appearances to his name and played once on loan for Workington last month.

Before making his Castleford debut in last week’s defeat to St Helens, winger Djeukessi scored five tries in four games for Town.

Forward Walker has already played twice for Newcastle this year but hooker Horwell is yet to make his professional debut.