New faces in England squad for Wheelchair Ashes tour but captain ruled out

ENGLAND coach Tom Coyd has picked Castleford Tigers’ rising star Luis Domingos in his squad for this autumn’s Wheelchair Ashes tour of Australia.

Domingos is a former Portugal international in wheelchair basketball and only returned to rugby league earlier this year.

But he has impressed in England selection trials, as well as in the Championship with Castleford and as player of the match in their Challenge Trophy success in April.

Domingos is one of two uncapped players in the squad alongside Finlay O’Neill, who was a key figure in Halifax Panthers’ Challenge Cup win this season.

However, in a significant blow, England will be without their World Cup-winning captain Tom Halliwell for the series.

Halliwell is yet to feature this season as he awaits shoulder surgery, with a new tour captain to be announced at the end of August.

There is also no place for Halliwell’s Leeds Rhinos team-mate Josh Butler, the reigning Wheels of Steel as the best player in Super League.

Seven of England’s 2022 World Cup winners are included in Seb Bechara, Wayne Boardman, Jack Brown, Nathan Collins, Joe Coyd, Rob Hawkins and Lewis King.

The other exception is London Roosters’ Mason Billington, who made his international debut last autumn after also transferring from wheelchair basketball.

Coach Coyd said: “This has been my most challenging selection yet as England coach, reflecting the development of our depth of talent and of wheelchair rugby league in general since the World Cup win.

“Making calls to inform the ten players of their selection was a privilege as always, but I’ve also had to share disappointing news with some outstanding players who haven’t made the cut.

“The ethos of wheelchair rugby league means that every player has an inspirational story, and that is certainly the case with Mason, Luis and Finlay – the three players in this squad who have emerged since the last World Cup.

“Mason Billington made an astonishing impact on the sport last season after coming across from Essex to play with the London Roosters, to such an extent that he earned an England debut against France and clearly relished that step up in class.

“It’s been exciting to see him continue that development this year to earn his place for Australia, and the same goes for the way Luis Domingos and Finlay O’Neill have performed for Castleford and Halifax respectively.

“Luis has returned to the sport after enjoying considerable success in wheelchair basketball, and produced some really exciting performances which have made Castleford one of the strongest teams outside the Super League.

“Finlay only started playing for Halifax two seasons ago as a teenager, but has quickly become a key member of the team currently on top of the Super League table, and played the full 80 minutes in their Challenge Cup final win against London Roosters.

“I know all three are excited about the prospect of travelling to Australia, and it’s exciting for us to have that new blood to add to the pretty formidable group who have formed our nucleus since the build-up to the last World Cup.

“It’s also a reflection of the inclusive nature of wheelchair rugby league that only two of the ten players we have selected are non-disabled.”

England play a two-match series against Australia on October 30 and November 2 at the Gold Coast Indoor Sport and Leisure Centre.

That will be preceded by games against New South Wales (October 24 in Sydney) and Queensland (October 27 in Sunshine Coast).

England squad: Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Mason Billington (London Roosters), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Luis Domingos (Castleford Tigers), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London Roosters), Finlay O’Neill (Halifax Panthers).