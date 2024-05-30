Castleford Tigers set to play London Broncos away fixture away from Wimbledon

LONDON BRONCOS have announced that the Super League Round 17 fixture vs Castleford Tigers on Friday, 12th July will be played at the Kuflink Stadium – the home of Ebbsfleet United FC.

This will be the fifth time in the last three years that the Broncos have played at the Kuflink Stadium. The club have enjoyed great success during that time, winning games against Newcastle Thunder & Toulouse and who could forget the record-breaking comeback against Sheffield in 2022! The upcoming fixture will be the first time that Super League rugby has been played at The Kuflink Stadium.

Damian Irvine, CEO of Ebbsfleet United, said: “The Broncos have delivered some very exciting performances here at Ebbsfleet over the last few summers and the local interest in Rugby League as a result has been strong.

“It will be a great opportunity for Castleford fans to make their first visit to Kuflink Stadium here in North Kent and I know Broncos’ supporters have enjoyed their visits here and will welcome this fixture enthusiastically”.

Also speaking on the upcoming fixture is the Broncos Head of Commercial, Mark Kemp, who said: “Having a Friday night Super League game back with our friends at the Kuflink Stadium against Castleford is an exciting prospect.

“We have enjoyed some great games at the home of Ebbsfleet United and will be looking to make a great Summer Friday night atmosphere for all to enjoy.

“I am delighted to announce My Group Solutions as our match sponsor and would like to thank Steve Rogers from My Group Solutions for his continued support of the club, and we all look forward to working with Damian and all of his team again this year, and hope that you can come and join us for a great Friday night out and see some top flight Rugby League back in Kent.”

