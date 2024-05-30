The weekend’s National Conference League Division One fixture between Woolston Rovers and Ince Rose Bridge has been brought forward from Saturday to tomorrow (Friday 31 May).
The game will kick off at 7.00pm.
The full programme is now:
Friday 31 May 2024
DIVISION ONE
Woolston Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge
Saturday 1 June 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v York Acorn
Heworth v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull
Lock Lane v Wath Brow Hornets
Siddal v Kells
West Bowling v Rochdale Mayfield
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Hull Dockers
Oulton Raiders v Clock Face Miners
Skirlaugh v Leigh Miners Rangers
Stanningley v Crosfields
Waterhead Warriors v Wigan St Patricks
DIVISION TWO
Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Judes
Millom v Oldham St Annes
Myton Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers
Pilkington Recs v Barrow Island
Shaw Cross Sharks v Dewsbury Celtic
Thornhill Trojans v Normanton Knights
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v East Leeds
Leigh East v Bentley
Milford v Hensingham
Seaton Rangers v Featherstone Lions
Friday slot for Rovers and Bridge
The weekend’s National Conference League Division One fixture between Woolston Rovers and Ince Rose Bridge has been brought forward from Saturday to tomorrow (Friday 31 May).