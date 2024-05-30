Friday slot for Rovers and Bridge

The weekend’s National Conference League Division One fixture between Woolston Rovers and Ince Rose Bridge has been brought forward from Saturday to tomorrow (Friday 31 May).

The game will kick off at 7.00pm.

The full programme is now:

Friday 31 May 2024

DIVISION ONE

Woolston Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge

Saturday 1 June 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v York Acorn

Heworth v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull

Lock Lane v Wath Brow Hornets

Siddal v Kells

West Bowling v Rochdale Mayfield

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Hull Dockers

Oulton Raiders v Clock Face Miners

Skirlaugh v Leigh Miners Rangers

Stanningley v Crosfields

Waterhead Warriors v Wigan St Patricks

DIVISION TWO

Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Judes

Millom v Oldham St Annes

Myton Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers

Pilkington Recs v Barrow Island

Shaw Cross Sharks v Dewsbury Celtic

Thornhill Trojans v Normanton Knights

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v East Leeds

Leigh East v Bentley

Milford v Hensingham

Seaton Rangers v Featherstone Lions