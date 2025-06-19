Castleford Tigers sign Joe Stimson with imminent arrival

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have completed a deal for Gold Coast Titans forward Joe Stimson, with the 29-year-old set to arrive in the country this weekend League Express can exclusively reveal.

Earlier in the week, All Out Rugby League reported that Stimson was a leading target for the West Yorkshire club’s new director of rugby, Chris Chester.

Now, League Express can reveal that a deal for Stimson has been concluded and the back-rower/prop could even make his debut against Wigan Warriors next Saturday evening.

In Castleford head coach Danny McGuire’s press conference earlier this week, he hinted at a new imminent signing: “There’s a bit gone on behind the scenes with Judah (Rimbu) moving on and we’re looking to bring someone in on quota to replace him.

The paperwork is taking a little bit of time to get done but I’m hoping someone will be in by the early part of next week. It’s pretty much nearly done but I don’t want to jinx it.

“He’s a middle forward, back row forward who has played a decent amount in the NRL and got some experience. That’s as much as I can give you.”

Stimson has made 114 NRL appearances for the likes of Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Titans.