Salford Red Devils reportedly secure bridging loan to ease financial issues for 2025

SALFORD RED DEVILS have reportedly secured a bridging loan which will hit the club’s accounts within a week.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, who revealed the news live on Sky Sports last night ahead of Castleford Tigers’ clash with Hull KR.

Brooks said: “Rumour has it, Salford have secured a bridging loan which is due to hit their account within a week.

“That will relieve some financial pressure this year but what does it look like for Salford Red Devils in 2026?”

Just last month, Salford City Council pulled out of talks with Jacobsen Management – the company of Saia Kalahai, one those involved in the Salford takeover – regarding the future of the venue.

With player payments being late and player sales continuing, there are still big question marks over the future of the Red Devils.