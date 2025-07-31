Castleford Tigers snap up Newcastle Knights forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have snapped up Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old prop is a graduate of the Knights pathways system, but he will now link up with Super League side Castleford from 2026.

Having spent several seasons in the Knights’ junior and reserves sides, Greacen was rewarded with an NRL debut in Round 15 of this 2025 NRL season as Newcastle took on Sydney Roosters.

Though the forward has made just that one solitary appearance in the NRL, he has registered two tries in 34 appearances for the Knights’ reserve grade since 2022.

The 23-year-old is Castleford’s first confirmed signing for the 2026 season and beyond, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks and months.

Greacen said on the move: “I’m really excited to be joining the club, I’ve heard some really good things about the fans, and the atmosphere over there, I can’t wait to get over there and play in front of the fans.”

Director of rugby Chris Chester, who is currently interim head coach at The Jungle, added: “I’m over the moon to have been able to bring Brock to the Tigers for the 2026 and 2027 season.

“Brock is a young, hungry middle that has come highly recommended by a couple of my old teammates Blake Green and Michael Dobson at the Newcastle Knights.

“He is a hardworking middle that can also play edge. His effort levels both sides of the ball are second to none and I can’t wait to start working with Brock in pre-season.”