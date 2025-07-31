Hull Council Cup to be reintroduced

THE committee of the Hull and District League will convene on Wednesday, August 6 with a view to reintroducing the Council Cup.

Hull bosses aim to stage ties in midweek and there are hopes that the five local National Conference League sides (Beverley, Hull Dockers, Myton Warriors, Skirlaugh and West Hull) will attend the meeting, together with the likes of East Hull and Hull Wyke.

That would – should all express solid interest – mean seven teams would be involved. And just one more club would take the number to a more-manageable eight.

Meanwhile Alan Parker, the league’s long-serving official, was 85 earlier this month and around 100 attended his birthday bash.

They included Sam Luckley, who brought along his Betfred Challenge Cup medal from Hull KR’s recent victory over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Parker, a lifelong Robins supporter who attended his first Rovers game in 1946, proudly wore the gong for an hour.

He was delighted too to receive a congratulatory text for Ashley Klein, fresh from having controlled the recent State of Origin Series in Australia.

Klein cut his teeth as a match official in England, in the National Conference League, and lived in Hull at that time.

Parker regularly dropped the fledgling Australian whistler off at the city’s train station, ahead of his match appointments, and the leading referee has never forgotten that support.