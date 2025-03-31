Castleford Tigers star’s two-match ban as Hull FC, Warrington, St Helens and Wigan men charged

CASTLEFORD TIGERS winger Innes Senior has been banned for two matches and received a fine for Grade D head contact during his side’s 24-14 loss to Hull FC on Thursday night.

Senior was sinbinned on the night for a controversial tackle on Hull’s Cade Cust, who failed a HIA.

Senior will have 7.5 penalty points once he’s served his ban.

Following the latest round of the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade D Head Contact – 2 matches and a Fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 15

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Raises knee in tackle – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1

Oliver Partington (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 4

Tristan Sailor (St Helens) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Dangerous contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 3

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 4