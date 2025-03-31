Will Pryce’s first words as Hull FC move completed

HULL FC have signed Will Pryce on a three-and-a-half year deal with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old has made over 50 senior career appearances to date. He scored 17 tries in 45 games for Huddersfield Giants between 2021 and 2023, earning a deal to join NRL outfit, Newcastle Knights for the 2024 season.

His debut for the Knights in June 2024 was one to remember as Pryce scored against Parramatta Eels, but most of his time has been spent in Newcastle’s reserves grade side where he has scored seven tries and kicked 60 goals.

Pryce will arrive back in the UK later this week ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup Quarter-Final at the MKM Stadium as Hull FC face Hull KR in the competition for the first time since 1986.

Speaking to hullfc.com on his move to West Hull, Pryce said: “I’m over the moon to be joining Hull FC – a huge club with a rich history and a big, passionate fanbase. It’s been an outstanding start to the season for the lads, and I’m ready to get back to the UK and play my part.

“Watching from afar, it’s clear that I’ll be coming into a really positive environment that has been created this season under John Cartwright – one that I am sure can be a catalyst for helping to create some special days in the years ahead.

“Having been in the stands in years gone by as a Hull FC fan when my dad was at the club, the Airlie Birds have always held a special place in my heart; particularly those fans and their incredible support, home and away, so I’m buzzing to get out there and play for them with the number six on my back.

“I was at the Challenge Cup Final in 2016 when the club finally ended their ‘Wembley hoodoo’ and to be in the dressing rooms that day was an incredible experience that I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to sing Old Faithful again, and hopefully create some new memories along the way!”

Hull FC’s Chief Executive, Richie Myler, added: “This is a significant signing for the club and one that we are absolutely delighted to get over the line.

“Will is an incredibly talented player and I think he is the perfect fit for our team. His ambition matches our ambition to grow as a club, and ultimately be successful again.

“I know that Will is really excited for the journey he’s about to embark on at this great club, and I’m sure I share the fans’ excitement of seeing him pull on our famous Black & White colours for the first time.”