Castleford Tigers starlet Jason Qareqare joins Championship club on loan

Whitehaven have signed Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare on loan for the rest of the season, while hooker Cain Robb has also returned to the Championship club.

Qareqare, 18, has scored eight tries in nine appearances for Castleford but will make his first move away from the club in linking up with Whitehaven.

Haven director Ashley Kilpatrick said of Qareqare: “He’s a fans favourite at Castleford and I’m sure he will be here as well.”

Robb, 19, has four first-team Tigers games under his belt and returns to Haven, where he has already made seven appearances in a previous loan spell this year.

“To get Cain back for a month or two is great news,” said Whitehaven head coach Jonty Gorley. “Each game he played he was getting better and better.”

Castleford will be still be able to recall both players, though would need to do so before the final week of the regular season in order for them to play in the Super League play-offs.