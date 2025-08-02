Castleford Tigers star’s horrendous “Rocky Balboa” injury revealed following St Helens loss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Zac Cini “looked like Rocky Balboa” when he was taken off the field during his side’s 40-0 thrashing at the hands of St Helens last night.

Cini was bleeding heavily following a collision with Saints’ Curtis Sironen with the Australian centre taken to hospital for stitches.

And Castleford head coach Chris Chester revealed the damning prognosis after the game.

“He looked like Rocky Balboa when he came off. His eye was swollen and he had a big cut, which I think needs stitching,” Chester said after the game.

“I don’t know whether he was knocked out, but he’s obviously had a big collision there.

“All his eye’s swollen up, so he’s going to hospital as we speak.

“I’ll probably know more later tonight when Zac and the doctor come away from the hospital, but it didn’t look great.”