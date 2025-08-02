St George Illawarra Dragons stun NRL leaders Canberra Raiders

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 18 CANBERRA RAIDERS 12

CALLUM WALKER, WIN Stadium, Saturday

IN a result that no one saw coming, St George – led by the accurate boot of Kyle Flanagan – stunned NRL leaders Canberra in horrendous conditions.

With points at a premium due to swirling wind that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Hollywood film, both sides had to take their chances and it was the Dragons that were able to do just that as Flanagan kicked two conversions as well as three penalties to counteract two Matthew Timoko first-half efforts.

It was the Dragons that struck first, however, Mathew Feagai taking a Lyhkan King-Togia pass to outstrip Timoko on his way to the line. Flanagan made it 6-0 before Timoko replied for the Raiders.

Jamal Fogarty couldn’t convert as Flanagan added two penalties as half-time loomed, but Timoko grabbed a second with just minutes remaining to level proceedings.

10-10 at half-time seemed about right on reflection, but it was the hosts that retook the lead on 56 minutes when slick passing saw Feagai feed Corey Allan for the simplest of finishes.

16-10 became 18-10 as Flanagan kept the scoreboard ticking over with another penalty with seven minutes to go and though Fogarty closed the gap with his own penalty shortly after, St George held on against the odds.

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson (C), 2 Tyrell Sloan, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Mathew Feagai, 5 Corey Allan, 6 Lyhkan King-Togia, 7 Kyle Flanagan, 8 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Luciano Leilua, 12 Michael Molo, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs (all used): 14 Jacob Liddle, 15 Hamish Stewart, 16 Hame Sele, 17 Blake Lawrie

Tries: Feagai (10), Allan (56); Goals: Flanagan 5/5

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Jed Stuart, 3 Matthew Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine (C), 11 Hudson Young, 12 Zac Hosking, 13 Corey Horsburgh. Subs (all used): 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Simi Sasagi, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Timoko (24, 38); Goals: Fogarty 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 10-4, 10-10; 16-10, 18-10, 18-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Kyle Flanagan; Raiders: Joseph Tapine

Penalty count: ; Half-time: 10-10; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: