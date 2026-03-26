Castleford Tigers stun Bradford Bulls with 12-minute blitz

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 40 BRADFORD BULLS 28
CALLUM WALKER, OneBore Stadium, Thursday
JASON QAREQARE notched a hat-trick as Castleford registered their second win of the season with a twelve-minute attacking masterclass over a shellshocked Bradford.
The Tigers were trailing 16-12 late in the first half, but five tries in a spell of just a dozen minutes either side of half-time had the game sensationally wrapped up.
Whilst Bradford sat in fifth before kick-off following three wins from five, the Tigers had won just once to occupy second bottom on the ladder.
Mikaele Ravalawa was dropped for Castleford whilst Joe Stimson, Ashton Golding and Jack Ashworth were out injured, with Golding’s absence seeing Wigan loanee Tom Forber start on debut.
Waqa Blake returned for Bradford in place of Guy Armitage, with Luke Hooley taking Connor Wynne’s place on the wing. New signing Phoenix Steinwede also debuted as Rowan Milnes and Loghan Lewis came back from injury and suspension respectively.
Castleford fans hoping for something different to the dross served up against Warrington the previous week had to be patient, because the Bulls came out firing.
A high tackle on Lewis handed the visitors great field position and with Milnes dropping a perfect kick for Esan Marsters, the Bulls struck in the second minute. Hooley converted for a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers benefitted from their own penalty moments later though, with a left-to-right shift ending with Qareqare flying in. Tom Weaver converted to make it 6-6 after just seven minutes.
The Tigers have had a habit of letting their ill-discipline get the better of them in 2026 so far, and five indiscretions in 20 minutes allowed Hooley to make it 10-6 with two penalties.
But after Weaver had been cleaned up by a stunning Blake hit, the Tigers struck back with another Qareqare effort and Weaver’s conversion was good for 12-10.
It was for tit-for-tat as the Bulls came roaring back with a fine effort of their own. As Ed Chamberlain was sent away by Hooley, Joe Mellor was on hand on the inside to dot down under the posts.
Semi Valemei knocked himself out in the act of hitting Caleb Aekins hard, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from shocking the Bulls with two tries in two minutes to lead 22-16 at half-time.
A pinpoint Daejarn Asi kick was palmed back by Zac Cini into Weaver’s hands and the halfback fed Darnell McIntosh for the first, before Krystian Mapapalangi sent the gazelle Qareqare down the wing and the Fijian did the rest in emphatic fashion.
The Tigers continued their attacking poise immediately following the resumption with only a high tackle stopping Qareqare from scoring his fourth.
But George Lawler made sure of the four points, spinning out of a tackle next to the posts with Weaver’s kick making it 28-16.
Weaver got in on the act in the next set, dummying his way through soft Bradford defence, before McIntosh took advantage of an overlap on 50 minutes. Two more conversions somehow had Castleford in a 40-16 lead.
Hooley grabbed six points back with a try and goal on the hour before two penalties and three six agains had the momentum swinging Bradford’s way.
That shift continued as Blake got on the end of a Steinwede offload, but play was brought back for an obstruction with eleven minutes to go.
Marsters did register a deserved effort on the hooter, with Hooley rounding off the scoring at 40-28.
GAMESTAR: Jason Qareqare registered a hat-trick and was superb coming out of defence.
GAMEBREAKER: Five Castleford tries in twelve minutes either side of half-time shocked Bradford.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jason Qareqare flying down the wing to register a hat-trick try on the half-time hooter.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Jason Qareqare (Castleford)
2 pts Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford)
1 pt Tom Weaver (Castleford)
MATCHFACTS
TIGERS
3 Zac Cini
2 Semi Valemei
4 Darnell McIntosh
23 Krystian Mapapalangi
22 Jason Qareqare
6 Daejarn Asi
7 Tom Weaver
8 Renouf Atoni
33 Tom Forber (D)
16 Joe Westerman
11 Jordan Lane
32 George Hirst
10 George Lawler
Subs (all used)
14 Brock Greacen
20 Aiden Doolan
25 Sam Hall
30 Jimmy Beckett
18th man (not used)
24 Jenson Windley
Also in 20-man squad
5 Mikaele Ravalawa
31 Ashton Golding
Tries: Qareqare (7, 23, 40), McIntosh (38, 50), Lawler (42), Weaver (45)
Goals: Weaver 6/7
BULLS
1 Caleb Aekins
22 Luke Hooley
3 Esan Marsters
4 Waqa Blake
5 Ethan Ryan
6 Jayden Nikorima
7 Rowan Milnes
8 Ryan Sutton
9 Andy Ackers
10 Loghan Lewis
17 Ed Chamberlain
30 Leon Ruan
13 Joe Mellor
Subs (all used)
21 Sam Hallas
32 Chris Atkin
33 Jack Ormondroyd
34 Phoenix Steinwede (D)
18th man (not used)
23 Connor Wynne
Also in 21-man squad
14 Mitch Souter
20 Brandon Douglas
24 Guy Armitage
Tries: Marsters (2, 79), Mellor (32), Hooley (59)
Goals: Hooley 6/6
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Tigers: Jason Qareqare; Bulls: Waqa Blake
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-8, 6-10, 12-10, 12-16, 16-16, 22-16; 28-16, 34-16, 40-16, 40-22, 40-28
Penalty count: 8-11
Half-time: 22-16
Referee: James Vella
Attendance: 7,095