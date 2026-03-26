Castleford Tigers stun Bradford Bulls with 12-minute blitz

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 40 BRADFORD BULLS 28

CALLUM WALKER, OneBore Stadium, Thursday

JASON QAREQARE notched a hat-trick as Castleford registered their second win of the season with a twelve-minute attacking masterclass over a shellshocked Bradford.

The Tigers were trailing 16-12 late in the first half, but five tries in a spell of just a dozen minutes either side of half-time had the game sensationally wrapped up.

Whilst Bradford sat in fifth before kick-off following three wins from five, the Tigers had won just once to occupy second bottom on the ladder.

Mikaele Ravalawa was dropped for Castleford whilst Joe Stimson, Ashton Golding and Jack Ashworth were out injured, with Golding’s absence seeing Wigan loanee Tom Forber start on debut.

Waqa Blake returned for Bradford in place of Guy Armitage, with Luke Hooley taking Connor Wynne’s place on the wing. New signing Phoenix Steinwede also debuted as Rowan Milnes and Loghan Lewis came back from injury and suspension respectively.

Castleford fans hoping for something different to the dross served up against Warrington the previous week had to be patient, because the Bulls came out firing.

A high tackle on Lewis handed the visitors great field position and with Milnes dropping a perfect kick for Esan Marsters, the Bulls struck in the second minute. Hooley converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Tigers benefitted from their own penalty moments later though, with a left-to-right shift ending with Qareqare flying in. Tom Weaver converted to make it 6-6 after just seven minutes.

The Tigers have had a habit of letting their ill-discipline get the better of them in 2026 so far, and five indiscretions in 20 minutes allowed Hooley to make it 10-6 with two penalties.

But after Weaver had been cleaned up by a stunning Blake hit, the Tigers struck back with another Qareqare effort and Weaver’s conversion was good for 12-10.

It was for tit-for-tat as the Bulls came roaring back with a fine effort of their own. As Ed Chamberlain was sent away by Hooley, Joe Mellor was on hand on the inside to dot down under the posts.

Semi Valemei knocked himself out in the act of hitting Caleb Aekins hard, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from shocking the Bulls with two tries in two minutes to lead 22-16 at half-time.

A pinpoint Daejarn Asi kick was palmed back by Zac Cini into Weaver’s hands and the halfback fed Darnell McIntosh for the first, before Krystian Mapapalangi sent the gazelle Qareqare down the wing and the Fijian did the rest in emphatic fashion.

The Tigers continued their attacking poise immediately following the resumption with only a high tackle stopping Qareqare from scoring his fourth.

But George Lawler made sure of the four points, spinning out of a tackle next to the posts with Weaver’s kick making it 28-16.

Weaver got in on the act in the next set, dummying his way through soft Bradford defence, before McIntosh took advantage of an overlap on 50 minutes. Two more conversions somehow had Castleford in a 40-16 lead.

Hooley grabbed six points back with a try and goal on the hour before two penalties and three six agains had the momentum swinging Bradford’s way.

That shift continued as Blake got on the end of a Steinwede offload, but play was brought back for an obstruction with eleven minutes to go.

Marsters did register a deserved effort on the hooter, with Hooley rounding off the scoring at 40-28.

GAMESTAR: Jason Qareqare registered a hat-trick and was superb coming out of defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Five Castleford tries in twelve minutes either side of half-time shocked Bradford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jason Qareqare flying down the wing to register a hat-trick try on the half-time hooter.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jason Qareqare (Castleford)

2 pts Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford)

1 pt Tom Weaver (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

3 Zac Cini

2 Semi Valemei

4 Darnell McIntosh

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

8 Renouf Atoni

33 Tom Forber (D)

16 Joe Westerman

11 Jordan Lane

32 George Hirst

10 George Lawler

Subs (all used)

14 Brock Greacen

20 Aiden Doolan

25 Sam Hall

30 Jimmy Beckett

18th man (not used)

24 Jenson Windley

Also in 20-man squad

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

31 Ashton Golding

Tries: Qareqare (7, 23, 40), McIntosh (38, 50), Lawler (42), Weaver (45)

Goals: Weaver 6/7

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

22 Luke Hooley

3 Esan Marsters

4 Waqa Blake

5 Ethan Ryan

6 Jayden Nikorima

7 Rowan Milnes

8 Ryan Sutton

9 Andy Ackers

10 Loghan Lewis

17 Ed Chamberlain

30 Leon Ruan

13 Joe Mellor

Subs (all used)

21 Sam Hallas

32 Chris Atkin

33 Jack Ormondroyd

34 Phoenix Steinwede (D)

18th man (not used)

23 Connor Wynne

Also in 21-man squad

14 Mitch Souter

20 Brandon Douglas

24 Guy Armitage

Tries: Marsters (2, 79), Mellor (32), Hooley (59)

Goals: Hooley 6/6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Jason Qareqare; Bulls: Waqa Blake

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-8, 6-10, 12-10, 12-16, 16-16, 22-16; 28-16, 34-16, 40-16, 40-22, 40-28

Penalty count: 8-11

Half-time: 22-16

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 7,095